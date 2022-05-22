Pints ​​of the flag: 2022, the year of return

The past two years have left us thirsty: The Pint of Science Festival has been launched online, due to the Covi-19 pandemic. But 2022 marks a return to basics: organizing a ‘real-life’ meeting for researchers and the public “Demystifying Scientific Research” and do it “Discover in a comfortable place”, that of bars! In France, no less than 34 cities host the event, and their list can be found at Pint of science – Be careful, you need to register to participate.

France, Australia, Costa Rica…

to me Science and the futureFestival International Director Elodie Chabrol (a biologist) says she is thrilled to see the return of the event she co-created: “That was in 2013, in England, with three cities, London, Oxford and Cambridge.” The immediate success led to “Pint” being replicated elsewhere in the world. With one limitation: that everything happens at the same time, on the same three days. As a result, in 2022, these meetings will be hosted by 200 cities in 25 countries over 3 consecutive days, May 9, 10 and 11, 2022. With the time difference, it is a real marathon that Elodie Chabrol is preparing for: “It will start on Monday around 9 or 10 a.m. with Australia and New Zealand, and finish on Wednesday evening at about 5 a.m. in Costa Rica.”

Follow the hashtag #Pint22

On Twitter, follow the hashtag #Pint22 to get an overview of these conferences. And if some places are already full – this is the case in Paris – there are still many bars, in other places in France, where you can sign up. With some curiosity worth detour, “Like a mountain shelter in Isere, accessible after twenty minutes on foot.”Elodie Chabrol continues. There is no better way to feel thirsty.