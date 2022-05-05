Netflix Marvel series will premiere on Disney+ in June 2022

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and other Netflix Marvel series are slated to air on Disney+ soon. This is already the case in the United States, while we are still waiting for France. However, a press release from Disney has just given some indication of when the series will arrive in Europe.

As you know, Disney’s Marvel takeover quickly raised many questions, especially regarding the future of Marvel series on Netflix like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage or The Defenders and The Punisher. In February 2022, Netflix submitted the first item to respond by updating the paper for the series. In fact, it was shown that they would still be available until March 1, 2022.

Finally, a press release from Disney + Canada confirmed this open secret. Yes, the Marvel series from Netflix is ​​coming to Disney+. The Canadian branch of the big-eared company announces its arrival on the podium on March 16th. This was already the case in Canada and the United States, French users are still waiting to be able to (re)watch these series on Disney+.

Netflix Marvel series launches at the end of June on Disney +

However, Disney just released a press release via Murphy’s Multiverse, a streaming site. In its statement, the company clarified that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher will be Available on Disney+ in the Netherlands on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. In fact, we can legitimately assume that this Marvel series will be launched on Disney + in France and in other European countries at the same time.

If Disney France has not confirmed it yet, the Disney + Actu Twitter account guarantees it The series will display in 4K upon launch, planned.at the end of June”. So it will be necessary to wait two months before watching this excellent Marvel series again, on a tone much darker than that offered by the productions of House of Ideas in cinema. Either way, that means you’ll have plenty of time to throw yourself into the Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series focused on the famous Jedi. Furthermore, Disney has just released an epic trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which confirms the return of the greatest villain in the seventh art: Dark Fador.

source : direct