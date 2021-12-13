Netflix: Netflix ISP Performance Index for November 2021 →

Indonesian Telkom reached a new milestone in November regarding ISP . Performance Index. We update this index every month to see which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Telkom went from 1 to 2.8 megabits per second (Mbit/s), an improvement of 1.8 Mbit/s over the previous month. This increase enabled Indonesia to record the largest increase in November, with the average speed increasing from 0.6 to 3.0 Mbit/s.

Three other countries also reported an increase in November. Guatemala, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan saw their average speed increase by 0.2 Mbit/s.

In Asia, the Vietnamese VNPT recorded a drop of 0.4 Mbit/s to 3.4 Mbit/s.

Four countries recorded a decrease. Bolivia, Costa Rica and Vietnam lost 0.2 Mbit/s to 3.2 Mbit/s. Paraguay, which was among the top performers last month, also saw its average speed drop by 0.2 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps.

The best performing ISPs maintained their average throughput last month at 3.8 Mbps.

30 countries and regions reported the best performances in November. Eight of the nine new arrivals last month – Finland, Malaysia, Canada, India, Ireland, Panama, Italy and South Korea – were back at their best in November. They join Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States, which all posted an average speed of 3.6Mbit/s.

The ISP’s performance indicator is only associated with Netflix during prime time. This is not a general performance measure including other services/data likely to be traded on the respective ISP’s network. Higher performance on Netflix generally translates to better picture quality, shorter start-up time, and fewer interruptions. We have also created a separate tool to check the current download performance: Go to https://FAST.com From any internet browser or download the FAST app speed testiOS where Android.