Netflix to produce that ’70s show series

This remake will be available in 10 episodes and will feature Red and Kitty, parents of protagonist Eric Foreman. The original cast, Courtwood Smith and Debra Jo Robb, will reprise their roles.

This is a 90’s show In 1995, it revives the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin. The plot revolves around Eric’s daughter, Leah Foreman, who visits her grandparents during the school holidays, and bonds with the new generation of teenagers in this small town in the American Midwest.

creators of This is a 70’s showBonnie Turner and Terry Turner will write and produce the series. The couple’s daughter, Lindsay Turner, will also be involved in the creative process.

No other name was given regarding the distribution. According to the specialist website Deadline, there’s a good chance that the stars of the original series, such as Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace, will make an occasional appearance.

to note that This is a 90’s show It has nothing to do with the universe This is the 80’s showThe series, which aired on Fox in 2002, was promptly canceled due to a lack of ratings.