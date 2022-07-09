Neuroscientists discover the presence of dementia in the brain close to Alzheimer’s disease

According to a recent study, in 2019 scientists discovered a type of dementia called late, which is more common in the 80s. The latter is still unknown, but it is very close to Alzheimer’s disease.

In a study conducted by neuroscientists from the University of Kentucky in the United States in 2019, they discovered the presence of From dementia in neurons called late. A new disease is still unknown, but it is very close Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. This dementia is most often present in their 80s, and was found in 40% of patients analyzed for this study. After much research, neuroscientists have claimed that Alzheimer’s disease treatments are ineffective in the late setting, as we know. Futura ScienceSaturday 9 July 2022.

new discovery

After this discovery, the research launched a clinical study aimed at estimating the presence of this disease in the population. The results are clear: About 40% of the elderly suffer from this type of dementiaMore than 50% of people with Alzheimer’s disease. The participants in this study were an average of 88 years old, and they all came from all over the world. Of these, 39.4% of patients were affected by the delay, and 54.9% of those affected also The aging plaques of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Because it is at older ages at which dementia is more common, the results of the later studies are of particular interest. Although there are many differences between the studies pooled here. […] They reveal the importance of delay and suggest Our findings will be relevant outside any country or region in the world“said Carol Breen, professor of public health at the University of Cambridge, and a member of the research team.

What are the symptoms?

On the right track, neuroscientists want to expand their research. In particular, they want to continue their study by including people of Asian and African descent, to verify that some populations are not more susceptible to the disease. What are the symptoms? How do you know you are a carrier of this dementia? Late symptoms are similar to those of Alzheimer’s disease as such : progressive memory loss, Progress to double all daily activities. The good news is that its evolution will be slower, and its mechanism will be completely different. On the other hand, it affects the same parts of the brain, extending first to the amygdala, then to the hippocampus, and finally to the middle frontal gyrus.