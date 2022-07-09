Kirby Dash wants to tap Martin St. Louis’ advice for a ‘fresh start’

Yesterday, the Canadians surprised almost everyone by sending Alexander Romanov to the islanders with the goal of getting the 13th draft… which, in the end, was just the missing piece for getting Kirby Dutch.

And since these two exchanges were announced at the same time in front of a crowded Bell Center during the draft, there’s no need to tell you that they got people interacting.

In the wake of the deal, Dash spoke to the media in Montreal earlier this afternoon, and it was clear: He wants to enjoy a fresh start with CH. Since his Chicago journey has been punctuated by ups and downs and injuries, he wants to put it all behind him and start over.

# the love Kirby Dash sees being traded in Montreal as a fresh start for himself. – Bryanta Emeryth (@HabsInHighHeels) July 8, 2022

But it is clear that if he wants to reach his full potential, he will have to put him in the right conditions and be able to correct his weaknesses. However, Dach is excited about the idea of ​​working with Martin St-Louis and believes the latter will be able to bring out the best in him.

When we say that the “Martin St. Louis landmark” is really real in Montreal, this is a good guide.

# the love Dash considers himself a reliable, smart and intelligent central man and puts his injuries behind him. He described his time in Chicago as ups and downs but is looking to get his form back under Marty St. Louis, after speaking with some of his new teammates. Tweet embed – John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 8, 2022

Besides, let’s talk a little bit about what could allow Dach to reach his full potential. Because yes, Dach is beautiful Blinks, but he still has some aspects of his game to correct. Here are the most important ones:

1. The point that stands out a lot from yesterday is that Dach, the quarterback, is pretty bad on the front line. He only won 32% of his duels in this aspect of the game last year, which puts him in last place. NHL. It takes a lot of work, but it will obviously never be excellent at this level.

2. The other thing that was mentioned since yesterday is that he seems to be having trouble completing his scoring chances. It is very good at creating some, but in terms of finishing, it looks like Artturi Lehkonen When he’s unlucky.

3. Despite his large size, Dach seems to find it difficult to use it to his advantage in the attack zone. Usually, it is preferable to discard the disc rather than play by connecting near the corresponding network. Maybe it’s more about confidence than gameplay, but hey.

4. I was also told that like Gisbury Kotaniemi, Dash loses usually Balance on his skis.

But despite everything, Dach also has remarkable qualities. If he learns how to use it, his size will become a huge force, and he will be able to do some pretty cool things with possession of the disc. He could also play shorthand and, if well supervised in Montreal, could become the big position the CH team is seeking.

Martin St-Louis did a good job with Cole Caufield last year, but Dach will be another big challenge in 2022-23. His development in Chicago has certainly stalled, but under the right circumstances, he can still reach the potential seen in him when he was drafted third overall in the 2019 draft.

I want to say that in Dach, the Canadian may have just gone for a player somewhat similar to Jesperi Kotkaniemi: great potential, but consistency and qualities that should be best exploited (Dach model, Kotkaniemi shot). The comparison isn’t perfect, but I don’t think it’s bad.

In short, we will see if Dach (Who wants to try to learn French) in Montreal, but at least he’ll find familiar faces in Montreal, including that of his “good friend” Cayden Gaul. We hope that both will be an important part of the future at CH.

Kirby Dash already has a very good friend in Montreal… 👀🤝 pic.twitter.com/uklBJLlupy – TVA Sports (TVASports) July 8, 2022

