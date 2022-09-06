New Director of REGARD Festival

She replaces Mary Ellen Rio, who announced her departure in March after serving for eight years.

Justine Walter is a cultural worker, artist and management consultant from France who has lived in Saguenay since 2016.

In particular, she was the General Director of the Center for Artists Le Lobe and lecturer at the University of Québec à Chicoutimi.

It is a great honor and a source of pride for me to take on the role of General Manager and Technical Director of REGARD. I have always been interested in author cinema and discovering new talent, and I am excited to dive into this adventure and pursue this mission with passion and curiosity. Ms. Valtier said in a press release.

Festival Board Chair Sophie Bioparlant believes this appointment will breathe new life into the organisation.

As it continues, Justin will bring her color to the organization and her momentum inspires confidence to those already collaborating with her.

Justin Valtier has already been in the position for a few days now. The next edition of REGARD will take place from March 22-26.