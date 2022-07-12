New Federal Incentive Program for Electricizing Heavy Vehicles

(Montreal) Ottawa’s new program to incentivize businesses and communities to electrify fleets of buses, vans, garbage trucks and other medium and heavy vehicles will begin Monday.

Stephen Bliss

Canadian Press

The Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Stephen Gelbolt, announced last April.

The iVZEML (iVZEML) program has been awarded nearly $550 million over four years.

The gross vehicle weight rating must be greater than 3,856 kg to qualify.

The full list of medium or heavy-duty vehicles that qualify for this support is available on the Transport Canada website.

The amount of incentive varies depending on the weight of the vehicle.

For example, a company that purchases a 3,856-kilogram carriage for delivery would be eligible for a $10,000 subsidy, while a carrier would be eligible for a $200,000 subsidy for 11,794 kg.

These discounts can be combined with regional or regional incentives.

Only new ZEVs are eligible for the federal incentive, and businesses, governments and municipalities that operate fleets are eligible for up to 10 incentives, or a maximum of $1,000,000, under this program in the same year.