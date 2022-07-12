Why is fear so effective?

Pierre-Luc Bryant, 44, actor and musician, will be a PQ nominee at Rosemont.

Friday, in our section Make the differenceHe explained his decision to plunge into the political arena to advance the cause of independence.

His appeal was striking in her honesty, her idealism, the breadth of her opinions, and her appeal for the best in the people of Quebec.

Many readers have praised and encouraged him, but here I am mainly interested in negative comments.

I’m interested in them because they were so wonderfully representative of a common way of thinking.

Go read it and you will understand where you come from.

Opponents of Mr. Brilliant’s position did not offer much of Canada’s merits.

Instead, they insisted, the independence project would be obsolete, and that we would lose this or that federal endowment, which we would not be able to get without Ottawa.

There are perfectly logical answers to all of this.

Do the already independent countries seem to think that their independence is now over?

If a tie is paid to Quebec because it is less affluent than the Canadian average, is membership in this union very beneficial?

Doesn’t the planet contain many small and prosperous nations?

However, it has been the same decades-old story: unable, unable, unable…

This masochistic distortion of our capabilities has proven undeniably effective.

How do you explain its lasting success?

No one explained it better than Camille Lauren:

“Destiny, he said, wanted the kibeki to be born and grow under the sign of ambiguity and contradiction, making him a confused and tormented being, divided into himself, unable to integrate the elements of his rich personality, to harmonize his aspirations and his work, to insert his dreams into reality, to get rid of guardianship, to overcome his fears, facing the unknown at his responsibility and its dangers, and bearing its full freedom, history and existence.”

Proofread carefully.

Everything is there, and it is not better to say: ambiguity, confusion, doubt, fear, paralysis.

Faced with the choice between risk and security, a human kebekensis psychologically engineered in this way will choose safety rather than daring and overcoming.

Moreover, if Camille Lorraine and Jacques Barrezo aroused such a deep hatred, than Rene Levesque, it was because their opponents saw that these two Quebecers were not afraid of anything or anyone else.

It did not fit the classic image of a kicker that was diminished by doubt, fear, and hesitation aimed at declining.

They didn’t need to scream either. They assumed themselves perfectly, without the slightest complexity, calm and confident.

for survival

The CAQ will be re-elected because Quebecers find it reassuring, and because other parties are not ready to govern.

But CAQ is still a short-term political project.

I would find it tragic that the PQ Party, the only party keeping the Sovereign Ideal alive, died.