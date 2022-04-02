New industrial land available in Rouen Noranda

The municipality launched a call for proposals to sell the land in question.

Rouyn-Noranda wants to be attractive and wants to welcome more new business.

According to Director of Economic Development Hugo Gullit, the demand for industrial land has been increasing in recent years.

As demand is unfortunately stronger than our supply, the city saw fit to issue a call for proposals to prioritize projects that would be more regulating for the area’s economy. We therefore set criteria such as the sectors of activity, the number of employees who will serve in the buildings, and the nature and size of the buildings that the Promoters will build. explains the director.

This project fits perfectly with the directions set by the city in the 2021-2024 Economic Development Plan, which is to provide additional industrial sectors to meet future needs and facilitate access to them in order to increase our collective wealth. Mayor Diane Dallaire said in a press release.

Companies are invited to publicize the nature of their implementation or development projects by April 22.

The land is located along avenue Jacques Bebeau.