New Leisure Center in Saint Antonin in 2023

A new $4 million entertainment center project has been in the city’s plans for several years. Unless something unexpected happens, the old building will be demolished and the new infrastructure built in the summer of 2023.

Invitation to submit bids for architectural and engineering services is underway. San Antonin Mayor Michel Nadeau hopes to be able to launch the call for bids to find a building contractor in the fall.

San Antonin Mayor Michel Nadeau Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Bergeron

Once completed, the new center will accommodate between 50 and 60 people. The windows will overlook the rink, which will make it possible to attend the activities that will be held there. A roof similar to the one installed in the outdoor skating rink in Saint-Alexandre will be built over the rink.

” We need infrastructure of this kind to be able to attract new families to our country. » – Quote from Michel Nadeau, Mayor of San Antonin

A roof will be installed over the outdoor rink San Antonin. Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Bergeron

In a letter sent to the municipality last April and a copy of which was obtained by Radio Canada, Education Minister Isabelle Charest confirmed $1.3 million in aid from Quebec. In this letter to the mayor of St. Anton, she confirmed that the federal government would pay the same amount. Saint Antonin will take over the last third of the bill.

The official announcement of this project should take place in a few days.