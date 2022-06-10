this week, Netflix Canada It drops many new features on its platform and we are not disappointed! In fact, the Twilight-style vampire series, kill the firstFans will be eagerly awaiting it and will be delighted to be able to watch all the episodes over the weekend.
Moreover, Adam Sandler Returning to the critically acclaimed movie, Accelerates. As for documentaries, the one we’re definitely curious about is Preserve the sweetness of prayer and obedience. A shocking documentary that will surely cause a lot of talk.
To see the list of new Netflix releases for the week, swipe below.
kill the first
Accelerates
Accelerates
Keep kind: pray and obey
Keep kind: pray and obey
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget
This is my time with David Letterman
This is my time with David Letterman
tiger rise
tiger rise
familiarity
familiarity
Excellence: A celebration of LGBTQ+
Excellence: A celebration of LGBTQ+
Breaded Live
Breaded Live
Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema
Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema
happiest season
happiest season
wear a dress
wear a dress
Ben and Judy (Kobe Philosopher 3)
Ben and Judy (Kobe Philosopher 3)
Rhythm + Flow UK
Rhythm + Flow UK
meager masks
meager masks
Chickenshare and Hamster of Darkness
Chickenshare and Hamster of Darkness
peace trees
peace trees
prestige
prestige
Gladbeck: Hostage Crisis
Gladbeck: Hostage Crisis
New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [10 juin]
