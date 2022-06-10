entertainment

New Netflix Canada Releases This Week [10 juin]

June 11, 2022
Tony Vaughn

this week, Netflix Canada It drops many new features on its platform and we are not disappointed! In fact, the Twilight-style vampire series, kill the firstFans will be eagerly awaiting it and will be delighted to be able to watch all the episodes over the weekend.

Moreover, Adam Sandler Returning to the critically acclaimed movie, Accelerates. As for documentaries, the one we’re definitely curious about is Preserve the sweetness of prayer and obedience. A shocking documentary that will surely cause a lot of talk.

To see the list of new Netflix releases for the week, swipe below.

kill the first

Accelerates

Keep kind: pray and obey

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget

This is my time with David Letterman

tiger rise

familiarity

Excellence: A celebration of LGBTQ+

Breaded Live

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema

happiest season

wear a dress

Ben and Judy (Kobe Philosopher 3)

Rhythm + Flow UK

meager masks

Chickenshare and Hamster of Darkness

peace trees

prestige

Gladbeck: Hostage Crisis

