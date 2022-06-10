Tourism: Trudeau’s government gives $40 million in aid

MONTREAL – The Trudeau government will award $40 million to 60 tourism projects in 50 Quebec cities.

“We targeted projects that would truly relaunch the tourism sector in each of the communities in the long term and that would serve as a driving force to stimulate the local economy,” explains the Minister in charge of the Canadian Economic Development Agency for the Territories. From Quebec, Pascal Saint Ong, at a press conference, Friday.

The announcement took place in Montreal, where the Minister announced the award of $500,000 in aid to experiment with L’INFINI, a virtual reality activity based on images taken outside the International Space Station. The presentation will return to Montreal in January 2023 with a long-term installation.

The full list of targeted projects is not yet fully known and will be revealed in subsequent announcements in the relevant regions.

The $40 million in aid announced Friday is part of a $500 million envelope from the Tourism Assistance Fund announced in July 2021. Of that amount, $118.8 million was intended for the province of Quebec. Ms. Saint Ong said the envelope still contained unused funds to be distributed.