Newswire: Is Netflix Coming To Video Games? | Isarta information

May 24, 2021

Don’t have time to keep up with the latest marketing and technical news? Here are the highlights.

Video Games, The Next Netflix Board

The US giant Netflix is ​​looking to appoint a video game executive in order to diversify its activities and invest in an especially profitable sector, according to an article published by The Information on Friday.

read more Business

Amazon is about to get its hands on MGM studio

Negotiations are said to be underway between the web giant Amazon and production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) that dates back nearly a century. The magazine reported $ 9 billion diverse. MGM’s catalog of more than 4,000 movies and nearly 20,000 hours of TV series can go to Amazon and its live streaming service. Prime Video.

read more Radio Canada

Samsung introduces a new “multi-folding” screen

As more manufacturers unveil foldable or foldable display concepts, last week Samsung showed off an innovative bi-fold display in Display Week. When publishing, the screen takes the form of a tablet. When folded down twice, it feels like a smartphone that you can easily slip in your pocket.

read more Radio Canada