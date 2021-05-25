World Championships: Canada’s drought continues

Unable to take advantage of the double power play in the middle period, Canada suffered another setback in the World Hockey Championships, as it flexed its back 3-1 against Germany on Monday in Riga.

For the first time since 2010, the Canadian national team suffered three consecutive losses during this tournament. However, she never faltered three times in a row at the start of the competition. Having lowered the flag against Latvia and the former Americans, the Maple Leaf actors haven’t scored a single point yet and will have to quickly change the tide if they want to climb again in Group B and qualify for the quarter-finals. Final.

“Three consecutive defeats for Canada, you weren’t expecting that,” said national team coach Gerard Gallant, whose comments the International Ice Hockey Federation website posted.

The driver added, “But we fought in every match.” We were better than all the other teams in our confrontations. We must be able to come back with force. We have to win. “

Seconds are expensive

In today’s match, Canada fought to concede two goals in 38 seconds midway through the opening spell, with Stefan Loebel and Matthias Blashta working at Aden Hill’s expense. However, his ineffectiveness in numerical superiority in particular is what he regrets. In the second third, the German national team scored a 22-minute penalty kick and defended with three skaters for two minutes one time and 1.55 seconds the other.

However, goalkeeper Matthias Niederberger and his defense held out; The Masked Man also made 30 stops during the first twenty-two.

“We beat everyone except for the goalkeeper,” said Canadian striker Conor Brown. We need to be more consistent in areas where we can move the ropes. We are shivering a little, a little out of step. “

Korbinian Holzer threw the disc into an abandoned cage late in the match to confirm the score. Nick Paul was the only Canadian player to hit the target.

Galant will return to matches on Wednesday against Norway, the team that holds the record 1-1-0 in two matches so far in the World Championships.