NFL: Duvernay Tardive returns with heads

For the first time since the Super Bowl 54 victory, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wore his helmet to join his fellow Chiefs at the training ground in Kansas City. For those still skeptical about his return to the game after a far-flung season, the goalkeeper was adamant. “Football is in my DNA. Of course I was bored,” he said.

Duvernay-Tardiff answered questions from Chiefs coverage reporters for the first time in over a year and said he was satisfied with his first day of training with his people.

“Gyms were closed for a year in Montreal. I was still able to keep fit but to be in good shape there is no such thing as playing football. I am here and my first day went well. I am already looking forward to the upcoming training sessions. ,” he said, still all smiles.

Montrealer sent shockwaves through last July when he became the first NFL player to opt for the breakaway clause, which allowed him to leave the 2020 season behind his involvement in CHSLD.

“It was a difficult year for everyone. I helped in any way I could, where I needed. It was very difficult. We lost so many patients and the long-term care facilities were badly damaged. Being able to see the Chiefs on Sunday kept me connected. I enjoyed watching them and connecting with them. No I regret my decision because I was in the right place at the right time to use my medical knowledge,” recalls the person who also started distance studies in public health at the prestigious Harvard University.

New Group

In addition to Duvernay-Tardif returning to play, the face of the Chiefs’ offensive line will be completely different this fall. In recent months, the team has hired star guard Joe Thony as free agent as well as releasing another veteran guard, Kyle Long, from retirement.

She also turned to Austin Blythe Center and drafted another one at Humphrey’s Creed. Finally, I traded the Ravens to deal with Orlando Brown.

Big changes were expected after the injuries suffered by the team’s veterans last year and the underperformance of the Super Bowl Reserve against the Buccaneers.

“It’s a new band, but it’s amazing how well the guys have welcomed me. I think we’d be a good group. I know Andrew (Willy) and Nick (Allegretti), but everyone else is new. They all seem to be great guys.

“It was hard to watch the Super Bowl because I know the players in the changing room and I know how hard it is to work to get there. You want to see your teammates win. Injuries are things that happen and it’s important to have depth. Our staff worked hard during the holidays to put together a streak with a lot.” We’re going to have a lot of depth and I’m very excited to contribute,” said DuVernay Tardiff, who said he hoped to reclaim his position as goalkeeper at the starting right.

Vaccine

When asked if he would try to get as many of his teammates as possible to get vaccinated to stick to the NFL’s goals, which aim to vaccinate 85% of players, DuVernay-Tardiff was cautious.

“Of course, with my medical background, I think vaccination is a great thing. That’s what’s going to get us out of this pandemic. At the same time, I think it remains a personal choice. We shouldn’t judge people. It’s important to have a conversation. There is the best protocol in the NFL with tests. And masks. Whether the players decide to vaccinate or not, they will be protected and that is the most important thing at the end of the day.”