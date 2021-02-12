NFL – JJ Watt and Houston Texans split

Friday February 12, 2021 10:08

Houston – JJ Watt Houston Texans mutually agreed on the ways to break up, depriving the franchise owner of his famous player and creating new difficulties for an already difficult season.

Houston, you wanted to hear this straight from me … pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l JJWatt February 12, 2021

He still had a defensive finish ahead of a season in his six-year, $ 100 million contract.

Three-time MVP winner and Walter Payton award winner, given to Man of the Year, Watt in 2017 has spent his entire career with the Titans, who penned him 11th in 2011.

In addition to his contributions on the ground, Pat has been praised for his humanitarian work, including raising more than $ 40 million to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“The bond that I have with the people of Houston is special. I would never take it for granted on his social media,” Watt said in a video uploaded to his social media because I know how rare it is. I want you to know that I love and appreciate you. I would like to thank the McNair family for writing me And giving me my first chance in the NFL. Thanks, Houston. “

Watt’s departure comes in the middle of the season as the Texas side hired head coach David Cole and General Manager Nick Casereo to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both positions and was fired after the club started the season with four defeats. They also have quarterback concerns, as Deshaun Watson demanded a trade.