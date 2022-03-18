NFL: Receiver star Davant Adams moves from Packers to Raiders

Thursday, March 17, 2022. 7:32 pm

(Update : Thursday, March 17, 2022. 7:46 pm)

The Las Vegas Raiders completed a massive commercial deal to keep up with the AFC West Division on Thursday by acquiring superstar Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

A person familiar with the trade said Thursday that the Raiders will send the 22nd overall pick for the upcoming NFL draft and some additional items to reunite Adams with his college, Derek Carr.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the exchange has not yet been formalized.

according to NFL networkAdams is set to sign a new five-year contract with the Raiders. The $141.25 million deal is the largest in NFL history for a receiver.

This aggressive maneuver is the work of the new order in the Raiders. Led by head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, they will try to join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs president.

Also in their division, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson while the Los Angeles Chargers acquired quarterback Khalil Mack.

The raiders will look to build on their momentum from last season. With 10 wins, they have run into the playoffs for the second time in the last 19 seasons.

Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. He hit 432, hit 5,310 yards and earned 47 touchdowns that have put him at the top of the NFL in the past four seasons.

He had 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 majors last season. For the second year in a row, he earned a spot on the NFL’s first All-Star team.