NFL: The Arizona Cardinals suffered their first setback this season

Thursday, October 28, 2021. 11:59 pm

Glendale, Ariz. – Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Randall Cope and defeated the Green Bay Packers of the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 Thursday night.

The Cardinal, who had not yet lost this season, was in a position to draw and win, but Keeler Murray stopped the match in the final seconds of the match.

In the second half and goals with only 12 seconds left, Murray tried to pass the ball to wide receiver AJ Green, but the latter did not expect it because he never looked back. Douglas’ messenger stopped the ball with his left hand and then intercepted in the end zone.

It was an important moment for Douglas, who was added to the Packers active list three weeks ago. He was on the Cardinals’ coaching staff earlier this season.

Cobb’s performance came as the Packers had to lay off the services of two of their best receivers. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were placed on the list of reserves related to COVID-19 earlier this week.

Rodgers’ touchdown from six yards into the cup in the fourth quarter opener gave the Packers a 24-14 lead. Cobb only caught three balls on Thursday, but it was significant.

The Cardinals were late for most of the game, but cut the difference to 24-21 when James Conner scored his second biggest goal of the match with 10:45 left.

The Arizona Troup Lakers forced a test turn in the final minutes of the game when Devon Kennard tipped Rodgers’ pass while the Green Bays were close to goal.

The Packers (7-1) have won their last seven games after losing the opening game. The Cardinal (7-1) was trying to set a team record for the longest winning streak to start a season, but they eventually tied the 1974 mark.

Rodgers completed 22 of his 37 passes to gain 184 yards. Aaron Jones carried the ball 15 times for 59-yard gains and touchdowns, and received seven receptions for a total of 51 yards.

Murray had 22 of 33 air attempts for 274 yards and added 21 yards. Yet he has been the victim of two objections.

