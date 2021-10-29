Pixel 6 Pro is already out of stock, Google has launched a waiting list

A few days after its launch, the Pixel 6 is already out of stock. The Pro model appears to have been particularly affected, as Google has created a queue in its online store. As has always been the case for several months, the combination of deficiencies in the ingredients and the health of the speculators do not mix.

The Pixel 6 They proclaimed themselves as the domain revolution and Google did not fail to remember it on several occasions. A few days before their release, the company made no secret of its big ambitions regarding the smartphone. She clearly got it right. since today, Pro model out of stock is displayed everywhere. The manufacturer announces the news on its online store:

“Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have extended delivery times. Receive a notification when they are back in stock, or consult other authorized retailers who may be available.” Next to it there is a button to register waiting list, which promises to be very long.

Google surprised by strong demand for Pixel 6 Pro

Once registered, users will receive a notification soon Pixel 6 Pro Will be back in stock. However, it will likely be necessary to act quickly when this is the case: the few units available will likely do Running out in no time. Especially since the situation is not much better with third-party sellers. The smartphone is no longer within reach of many of them and they state that it will be back “soon”.

Pixel 6 Pro has many arguments that can explain strong popularity. For example, he should not be ashamed of it Its performance against giants like iPhone 13 Pro Max. But, as has so often been the case in recent times, the real reason for its absence from the stalls is rather its presence on the side of lack of components. Add to that the faster-than-ever speculators, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for destocking.