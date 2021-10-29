Science Words: S for solutions





Anthropocene, intersectionality, retardation…these terms tell you something, of course! But sometimes we use these words without really knowing what they mean. In Words of Science, then, we go back to the history and meaning of these keywords with researchers able to enlighten us.

Today’s episode is devoted to solutions, and more precisely to technological solutions. In other words, the fact of thinking that technical, often high-tech solutions, will solve our political problems, especially environmental and climate problems. Behind these terms, there is a great philosophical debate about what is expected of technology and innovation. Debates, disagreements and misunderstandings are all more numerous in France where political elites and large industrial groups tend to push for a technological solution. On the other hand, the population itself, in opinion polls, appears more and more skeptical of this approach.

To talk to us about it, we’d welcome Jennifer Galley, responsible for the environment department at Conversation, philosopher of science Fabrice Flippo, Professor at the Institut Mines-Télécom BS, attached to the Laboratory of Social and Political Change at the University of Paris.

During this program, you will hear an excerpt from a file Speech by Emmanuel Macron on October 12, 2021 to announce the “France 2030” plan. A plan that is supposed to respond to the vulnerabilities exposed by the Covid crisis, accelerate environmental transformation, and provide a “useful insight” for the technology. This discourse well illustrates the debate over technological solutions.

