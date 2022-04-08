NHL: AJ Greer vitally pays tribute to his mother’s dedication

Thursday, April 7, 2022. 4:45 pm

Quebec striker AG Greer, recently called up by the New Jersey Devils from the Major League, has paid tribute to his mother, who is embroiled in a labor dispute that has crippled the activities of the Ash Grove cement plant in Joliet, in Lanudiere.

The plant has been closed since May 2021 affecting more than 150 employees.

In a press conference a few hours before the game against the Montreal Canadiens, Greer explained that his mother had worked for this company founded by the Meron family in the 1960s for more than 20 years. “My mother has worked hard since she was eighteen. She may leave her because she is in retirement, but she works and goes to meetings. She works for the union of other employees.”

Her mother, Jose Paquette, is the president of her union. “My mother works for others and this shows a sense of respect and character. It is a difficult situation and I hope it will be resolved soon.”

Jarir sincerely hopes that the labor dispute will be resolved in the interest of all. Every day, my mom has hope and works hard for the staff. It is financially difficult for everyone. »

The athlete’s mother, joined by the daily La Presse, in turn honored her son. “We always told him that education is the first, because he will not play hockey all his life. Even today, he continues his online courses at Boston University.”