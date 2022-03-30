NHL: Artturi Lehkonen tastes victory on his debut with avalanche in Calgary

Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 00:11

Valery Neshushkin moved the ropes in a power game midway through the third inning, giving the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

It was Nisushkin’s second goal of the night and his 19th of the season.

This meeting marked the entrance to the scene of new avalanche striker Artturi Lehkonen, eight days after the acquisition of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Finn took some time before he played his first meeting, due to issues with the granting of his work visa in the United States.

Playing alongside Alex Newhook and Andrei Burakovsky, Lehkonen spent 12:53 on the icy surface, making three shots on goal and making one hit.

It was notably used for 49 seconds in the penalty kick by coach Jared Bednar, and for 40 seconds in the blockbuster attack.

The avalanche was without superstar Nathan McKinnon, who walked out with an upper body injury. Bednar said Case No. 29 will be re-evaluated on a daily basis.

Darcy Comber stood out in victory, who faced a hail of 45 rounds, 15 more than Jacob Markstrom.

Another former CH, Tyler Toffoli, participated in this meeting. He scored Flames’ only goal, his 18th of the season, in strong play mid-match.

Colorado and Calgary are the two highest-ranked teams in the West with 100 and 88 points, respectively.