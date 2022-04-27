NHL: Connor McDavid earns 4 points, Oilers dominate Penguins

Tuesday, April 26, 2022. 09:36 pm

Conor McDavid made a serious NHL scoring title choice with a four-point performance in the Edmonton Oilers’ domination of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Oilers captain combined his team’s first four goals with one goal and three assists to take his total points total to 122 points this season in a 5-1 win.

McDavid is now seven points ahead of Jonathan Huberdeau as the league’s top scorer. Huberdeau closed in for the Panthers’ loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Evan Bouchard, Evander Kane, Zach Heyman and Zach Cassian were the other top scorers for the team.

In his duel against runner-up McDavid, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was cleared of the scoresheet.

Jeff Carter was the only goal scorer for the Penguins, while Casey Dessmith made 37 saves.

At the end of the evening, the Oilers learned that they would face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs, while the latter officially won a ticket.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams in the post-season calendar since the spring of 1992.

Alberta will have the home ice advantage in this game as the second-placed team in the Pacific Division.