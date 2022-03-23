NHL: In a playoff-worthy atmosphere, Hurricanes defeat Lightning 3 to 2

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 10:14 PM

Martin Nicas and Tony DeAngelo scored in strong play, and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a four-game slip with a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho also canceled Carolina’s scoring card, while Seth Jarvis had two passes and Frederick Andersen saved 27 goals in just his second victory in March.

“We played our style of play and it worked,” Nicas summed up after the match.

On the Tampa side, Nick Ball, acquired from Ottawa on Monday, scored the first goal as soon as he entered the scene. Alex Killorn made it 3-2 with 59 seconds left in the final third, but it wasn’t enough.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has stopped 38 balls in this hotly contested game, but Lightning still suffers a fifth loss in their last seven games.

“We found ourselves playing on heels,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos noted. We’re kind of stuck in a rut right now. »

Before Nicas and De Angelo scored their man advantage, Canes had run six straight games without scoring five goals to four.

The match ended in some turmoil, as Nikita Kucherov’s last check on Ahu didn’t go well with the number 20.

Players from both clubs quickly met in the middle of the ring to give each other a screaming match.

Our hospitality is so good that Lightning didn’t even want to leave after they lost ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/FLP7mfuiOr – Carolina Hurricanes (Canes) March 23, 2022

The Nikas opened the scoring at 6:56 of the second period. It was Canes’ first goal in more than five full periods of play.

Paul equalized the score after a few minutes, but D’Angelo put the hosts ahead before the end of the period. Aho made the score 3-1 in the third inning, which was the winning goal.

Keynes has won each of the two clubs’ confrontations this season. The latest shock in the regular calendar will take place next week in Florida.

After being picked up by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, forward Max Domy wasn’t ready for his debut for the Rally team. However, we should see her in her new colors later this week.