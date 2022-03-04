NHL: Match summary including the match between the Capitals and Hurricanes

Thursday March 3, 2022 9:32 pm

Alex Ovechkin scored again from his desk and the Carolina Hurricanes removed their frustration on Tom Wilson in the 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Wilson made a sense of himself again in his own way early in the game. He hit the net and made a strong call to goalkeeper Fredrik Andersen. The latter managed to stay in the game.

However, the Canes goalkeeper faced the capital’s striking power with a solid two-man play late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov can thank TJ Oshie on screen in front of Andersen, throwing his wrist and flashing a red light.

After a goal from Martin Ferrari in the middle of the period, Washington once again hit a bull’s-eye on the power game. From his desk, Ovechkin fired a powerful shot that made the score 3-0. Ovechkin came within Jaromir Jäger’s three goals and is the third highest scorer in NHL history.

Frustration beat the stick at the end of the game. Sure enough, with the shot in mind in the first period, defender Brady Skajee hit Wilson in the head as the latter entered the opponent’s area. Skjei was punished for the elbow on the line.

Back in play for the first time since November 4, Anthony Mantha was past Andersen when Dmitriy Orlov beat the goalkeeper to score his team’s fourth goal. Vitek Vanecek scored a run with 36 saves.

McKinnon angry at the defeat

The Arizona Coyotes scored a surprising 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan McKinnon lost his nerve.

Devon Toews opened the scoring in the second half of the avalanche. In a row, defender Kal Makar got a point in 10And the Running game by collecting help.

Louis Ericsson tied the match late in the second half. Then Nick Schmaltz broke the tie early in the third inning.

Avalanche attempted to respond late in the game, but after a confrontation in the Coyotes area seconds earlier, MacKinnon hit what appeared to be Dysin Mayo’s wand in the face. The ice attacker threw himself at his opponent and a fierce battle erupted. McKinnon left with a bloody chin and lost the avalanche.

DeBrinkat spoils Keith’s return to Chicago

Alex DeBrincat scored in the middle of overtime to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over former teammate Ducan Kieth and Edmonton Oilers.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for the Black Hawks. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 rounds in the win.

Oilers 3 – Black Hawk 4 (overtime)

Dominic Kopalek and Sam Lafferty also smoothed out the Black Hawks’ score sheet.

Evander Kane hit the target twice for the Oilers. Leon Drysitl had a goal and an assist.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots but was responsible for Kopalek’s goal due to a bad shot.

It was Keith’s first game in Chicago since he was traded against the Oilers in July. The 38-year-old defender has won three Stanley Cups in 16 seasons with the Black Hawks.

Bruins meet in Vegas

Craig Smith scored a hat-trick to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Smith earned his third triple of his career and his second with the Bruins.

Bruce Cassidy’s side have won six of their last seven games and are four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and third in the Atlantic Division.

David Pasternak scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

Jacques Eichel and Jonathan Marchesault tied the needle for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner stopped 31 rounds in the loss.



Wild End is a four-game losing streak

Ryan Hartman scored twice in the Minnesota Wild’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jonas Prudden and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds behind The Wild, to end a four-game losing streak.

Frederic Goudreau was Wilde’s other top scorer, while Kevin Viala had two passes.

Cam Talbot blocked 26 shots for Wilde, who plays at Buffalo on Friday.

Matt Domba missed his ninth straight game (lower body).

Scott Lawton, Patrick Brown, Travis Konechny and James Van Rimsdijk scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart saved 33 balls.

Philadelphia has won only three times in 24 games.

Hit Vancouver fast and stun the islands

Nils Hooglander and Vasily Podkolzen pulled the ropes in 45 seconds to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islands.

Brad Hunt and GT Miller also earned the Canucks tag, winning seven of their last 10 games. The British Columbia team has hit a record 19-8-4 since Bruce Boudreaux took over as coach in early December.

Thatcher stopped Demko 24 of 27 by heading toward Canucks’ goal.

Anthony Bouvier, Noah Dobson, and Kyle Palmieri defeated Demko.

Simon Varlamov saved 34 balls but has improved to 3-11-1 this season.