Does Brady Tkachuk start the season?

It appears that the Ottawa Senators have resigned to enter the next campaign without leading Brady Tkachuk, who remains a compensated free agent.

And so, as the Ottawa Sun reported on Tuesday, Senses technical director DJ Smith admitted that his organization is preparing for this scenario. In fact, Tkachuk still does not have a contract in his pocket and will start the club’s regular season with the October 14 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The power skater clearly didn’t show up to this week’s prep camp.

“He’s a professional and he skates every day. He’s not in the National League, but hey, Smith told the media on Monday about the hockey player’s current activities. There are guys who are missing camp and haven’t had a good season. There are others who are able to turn up the collar quickly. We don’t know, but he Young man and I think he will be able to recover the level quickly.”

In 2020-2021, Tkachuk completed a three-year entry agreement. He had 36 points, including 17 goals, in 56 matches.