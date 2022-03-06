NHL: Nick Schmaltz in the Coyotes records with a 7-point performance

Saturday, March 5, 2022. 7:04 pm

Nick Schmaltz capitalized on a crazy game to enter the Coyotes records and propelled Arizona to an 8-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Schmaltz assisted in seven of Coyotes’ eight goals and became the first player in franchise history to score seven points in a single game. He is also the first player since Sam Gagner in 2012 (8 points against the Blackhawks) to accumulate at least seven points in a single match.

Schmalts finished the match with two goals and made five assists.

It wasn’t just the coyote attacker’s exceptional performance that caught the eye. Arizona squandered a four-goal lead midway through the second half by letting the Senators go five unanswered.

Arizona then advanced four goals in a row in the third inning to score 2And the straight beat, and 3And the Winning the last four games.

In the first half of the match, Schmattles relegated with two goals, Clayton Keeler and Matthias Maxelli to give the Coyotes a four-goal lead.

Then it all fell apart for Arizona when the senators scored three goals in just over two minutes midway through the period. They added another two minutes in the first two minutes of the third period to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Parker Kelly shared two goals, Josh Norris, Alex Forminton and Nick Paul in this comeback from Ottawa.

Keeler, Lawson Krause, Shane Gostisbehere, and Daisen Mayo rocked the ropes at 3And the Period to reduce damage and give victory to Scott Wedgwood. Schmatlz contributed to all of these goals with help.

Wedgwood made 41 saves on 46 shots. On the other hand, Matt Murray had a tough game where he allowed eight goals in 31 shots.

Gostisbehere finished the match with four points.