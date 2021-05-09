Saturday, May 8, 2021. 9:31 pm

WINNIPEG – Rookie striker Tim Stotzel scored a hat-trick and defeated the Senators at the Ottawa and Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night.

Stützle, the third overall pick in the last NHL draft, scored his 10, 11 and 12 goals from the campaign and scored his first hat-trick in his career.

Connor Brown hit the plateau 20 goals for the second time in the National Hockey League and added two assists for the Senators, who scored a third successive victory.

Meanwhile, young Shin Pinto was a partner in two goals for the Ottawa forces, which rose to fifth place in the Northern Division. Even if they were knocked out for a few days already, DJ Smith’s men have won nine of their last 12 matches (9-2-1).

Philip Gustafson surrendered twice in 29 shots into the goal for the Senators.

Mark Sheville scored his 200th goal in the Bateman Tour and set the table for Mason Appleton’s goal. Connor Hillboick saved 22 balls.

The Gates have lost eight of their last nine matches, but they are still third in the Northern Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens.