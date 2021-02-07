NHL: Pierre Olivier Joseph scored the first goal of his career in the Bateman Tour

Saturday 6 February 2021. 21:18

(Update : Sunday 7 February 2021. 00:57)

Despite losing 4-3 to the New York Islanders, defender Pierre Olivier Joseph of Pittsburgh Penguins may continue to smile on Saturday.

Quebec scored his first goal in the National Hockey League in the first period to tie the match 1-1. In his seventh match on the Bateman Tour this season, Arizona Coyotes’ selection for the first round of 2017 has already garnered five points, including four assists.

Anders Lee gave Islanders the lead less than three minutes before the game, to end their five-game losing streak. Ryan Bullock’s shot escaped from Tristan Gary and the Islands captain had only to push the disc into a large cage to score his team’s fourth goal.

Jordan Eberle scored twice and Kale Clutterbock also scored the goal for the islanders.

Among the penguins, Jake Goentzel and Evgeny Malkin make the ropes vibrate as well as Joseph. Gary finished the match with 22 balls, while Simon Varlamov sent 28 balls away.

Barry Trutz scored an 849 victory in his career as a head coach in the NHL to tied with Ken Hitchcock in this regard.

Comtoa makes the difference

Maxime Comtois made the difference in the penalty shootout to give Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 win over San Jose Sharks.

The top three shooters hit the target. Troy Terry was the first to overtake Devan Dobnick, followed by Ryan Donato with a goal for the Sharks and Comtua, in turn, hit the mark to give the Ducks the lead.

Ryan Miller stood opposite Kevin Labank late in the session and left Anaheim with two points.

Logan Couture and Isac Lundestrom hit the target during regulation time. It was the first ice hockey goal for a duck striker.

Dubnik didn’t have to be ashamed of his 32 saves, as Miller knocked off 26 pucks.

In the loss, Patrick Marlowe joined Jaromir Jagger for third place in the NHL for games played with 1733.