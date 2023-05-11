NHL Playoffs: An ugly hit from Pietrangelo on Draisaitl mars the end of the game

He was frustrated late in the game for the Vegas Golden Knights, who outlasted the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 to tie the game in the series on Wednesday.

With 1 minute 27 left, Leon Draistel just fired a shot into the empty net that missed when Alex Pietrangelo lunged at him and handed him an ugly stick in his left arm.

Draisaitl fell to the ice and teammate Connor McDavid defended him.

The referee awarded the Knights defenseman a game misconduct on the line. It wouldn’t be surprising if the gesture earned him an additional penalty from the NHL’s security department.

“I would like it to be reviewed by the league. I would like to comment. Intent to injure couldn’t be more clear,” McDavid reacted after the game.

“I’d like to see a comment, it’s not hockey. But in the end, it’s not us who decides.”

Ryan Nugent Hopkins and Nick Begstad felt it was a sloppy and unnecessary move. As for Pietrangelo, he may still have in his heart the check from behind he suffered just before from Evander Kane.

More altercations ensued in the final seconds as tensions escalated. Darnell Nurse and Nick Hague also dropped the gloves.

Nurse received a penalty for being the instigator and could therefore be suspended for one match since it occurred in the last five minutes of play.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft believed it was a battle between two willing players.

“It’s not like someone was playing the turtle. I even think it was Haig who took off his gloves first and threw the first punches.”