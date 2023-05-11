Family Weekend Getaways from Toronto 2023: An In-depth Exploration

Toronto is a bustling metropolis with an endless array of family-friendly activities. However, sometimes you need to escape the urban jungle and explore something new. Luckily, Toronto’s prime location in Southern Ontario provides numerous exciting weekend getaways suitable for families with kids. Here are some top picks for your next family adventure.

Family Weekend Getaways from Toronto

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Niagara Falls, just a 90-minute drive from Toronto, is an awe-inspiring natural wonder that captivates kids and adults alike. Besides the breathtaking falls, the city offers numerous family-friendly attractions. The Butterfly Conservatory and Clifton Hill, with its ferris wheel and mini-golf, are sure hits with kids. A visit to the Chocolate FX factory for a tour and tasting can also be a delightful treat.

Blue Mountain Resort, Collingwood

If your family enjoys outdoor activities, Blue Mountain Resort is a perfect choice regardless of the season. A two-hour drive from Toronto, the resort offers skiing, snowboarding, and tubing in winter, while summer activities include mountain biking, zip-lining, and mini-golf. The resort also boasts an indoor water park, Plunge! Aquatic Centre, perfect for kids to splash around.

Royal Botanical Gardens, Burlington

Located in Burlington, just an hour’s drive from Toronto, the Royal Botanical Gardens is the largest of its kind in Canada. It’s a haven for nature lovers, with beautiful gardens, nature trails, and interactive exhibits. The RBG also offers various children’s programs, making it a great educational and fun-filled outing.

African Lion Safari, Hamilton

For an exciting wildlife experience, consider a trip to African Lion Safari in Hamilton, about an hour from Toronto. This unique park allows you to drive through wildlife reserves and see animals such as lions, giraffes, and elephants up close. There’s also a water park and a petting zoo, making it a fun and educational trip for kids.

Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan

If thrill rides and entertainment are your family’s idea of a great time, Canada’s Wonderland should be at the top of your list. Located in Vaughan, just 40 minutes from downtown Toronto, this theme park is home to a variety of rides suitable for all ages, live shows, and a large water park. It’s a sure bet for a fun-filled family weekend.

Toronto Zoo, Toronto

While technically in Toronto, the Toronto Zoo feels a world away from the city’s hustle and bustle. The zoo is one of the largest in the world, with over 5,000 animals from various regions. The Kids Zoo, splash pad, and interactive learning exhibits make it an exciting and educational family destination.

Stratford Festival, Stratford

For families with a love for theatre, the Stratford Festival is an ideal weekend getaway. About a two-hour drive from Toronto, the festival offers a variety of plays, including kid-friendly productions. Stratford also boasts beautiful parks for picnics and the Stratford-Perth Museum, where kids can learn about local history.

Conclusion

The area surrounding Toronto is brimming with exciting weekend getaway options for families. From the wonder of Niagara Falls and the outdoor activities at Blue Mountain Resort, to the cultural experiences at the Stratford Festival and the wild adventure at African Lion Safari, there’s something to satisfy every family’s preference. Each trip provides a chance to create lasting memories, learn something new, and above all, have fun together as a family. So pack your bags and get ready for your next family weekend adventure from Toronto.