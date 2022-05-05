NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in Game 2 of the series

Wednesday May 4, 2022 10:14 PM

The Tampa Bay Lightning halted a late batch of the Toronto Maple Leafs to claim Game Two of the Eastern Conference’s first-round series at Scotiabank Arena 5-3 on Wednesday.

This streak now equals one win per side.

In another match that focused on attacking, both teams doubled their chances of scoring.

Defenseman Victor Hedman had a four-point night. He who opened the result in numerical superiority at the end of the first When there were only three seconds to start at the beginning. Pick up a loose puck and be patient before it defeats goalkeeper Jack Campbell. Hedman also got three assists.

Veteran Corey Perry has once again shown his importance When doubled the progress of visitors in a state of separation After a wonderful save by Vasilievsky at the expense of defender Timothy Lelegren at the beginning of the second half.

It is not in the habit of Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy to give up five goals as in the first match. Standing in front of his cage, the 27-year-old Russian janitor hit the stops in front of the Maple Leafs’ powerful attack. Vasilevsky never suffered defeat after loss in a post-loss showdown. This victory allows him to make his career record 15-0 in such conditions.

Returning to the streak of Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner having missed the last four games, Michael Ponting lifted the Toronto crowd when he laid leaves on the board in the second half on a turnover. His goal reduced Tampa’s lead to 2-1. Matthews and Marner had one help each with this goal.

Campbell made 29 balls in front of the Leafs goal. Matthews set two goals for himself.

The Maple Leafs will have to avoid the penalty area in hopes of earning the honor for this series, as Tampa Bay has scored three times in the power game. Besides Hedman’s first goal of the match, Nikita Kucherov and Braden Point found the back of the net with another player.

Brandon Hagel has the other for Lightning.

Lagging by four goals, the Leafs gave their fans hope with two goals in the third to take a 5-3 lead. Marner managed to cut the Leafs’ sheets first to three in the middle of the third with his second in the series. Then, Alexandre Kervut scored a short goal from a man in good play for Toronto’s last goal. However, the recovery stopped there.

The series moves to Florida, where the third game will take place on Friday.

