Mahrez is at the top of the Algerian scorers’ ranking

Riyad Mahrez qualified in the Champions League final for the first time in his career, to the Algerian top scorer center in the history of the competition thanks to a double he scored yesterday at the Etihad Stadium.

Decisive in both matches against Paris Saint-Germain, the Greens captain continues to score his legend with SkyBlues by showing himself a participant in six of the twelve goals Manchester City scored during this final leg of the Champions League. With four goals and assists since the eighth second-leg match against Monchengladbach, Riyad Mahrez is now Algeria’s best goalscorer in the history of the Champions League since the formation of this form in the 1992/1993 season.

The Saracel citizen has scored ten goals in the thirty-three matches he played, during the direct phase of the Champions League, in four appearances under Leicester and Manchester City. A meeting between the African champion and the African champion during the 2016/2017 season, where Mahrez distinguished himself by four goals in nine matches he played (Editor’s note: They all scored in the group stage against Club Brugge and Copenhagen) Under the colors of the Foxes, then came out in the quarter-finals at the hands of Atlético de Madrid.

Under SkyBlues, a scorer scored twice in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 editions in the group stage against one opponent, Shakhtar Donetsk. In the Algerian scorers’ ranking, Mahrez surpasses former FC Porto player Yacine Brahimi, who scored eight goals in four matches with the Darges.

At the end of the podium, we find the Galatasaray player, Sofiane Feghouli, who scored six goals, under the colors of FC Valencia and Sanj Itur from Istanbul. The former Grenoble player thus scored five of his six goals in C1 for Che, including those he scored in the group stages against Bayern Munich in the 2012/2013 season.

At the foot of the podium, we find Islam Suleimani and Nabil Bin Talib, the authors of three accomplishments, under the Lyon striker Sporting and Leicester colors, and under the 26-year-old midfielder’s Schalke colors.

A great precedent for Bencipini

With two goals this season against Inter and Shakhtar, Ramy Bensabini made a good entry in the ranking for his first appearance in C1. He participated in a number of goals with Rafik Jabbour, a brace for Olympiakos, during the 2011/2012 season.

Finally, with a goal scored, at the end of this ranking we find Hoffenheim striker Isaac Belvudel, former Spartak Moscow player Sofian Hani, and former Rangers defender Majid Bougherra, Manchester United’s top scorer during the group stages of the 2009/10 season. .

Note also that in the preliminary stages, former Dynamo Zagreb striker Hilal Al Sudani remains Algeria’s top scorer at this stage of achievement, with eight goals he scored in twenty-two matches he played with the club from the Croatian capital and Olympiacos.

DZfoot