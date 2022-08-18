The new update improves the quality of your photos

Nothing started publishing Nothing OS 1.1.3 on August 17th. This new update includes several improvements that should allow in particular to improve the quality of photos taken with Nothing Phone (1).

Small in size – only 64.33MB – but big in what it offers to Phone (1). No update to OS 1.1.3 has been published to slightly improve the performance of the first smartphone from Nothing, fix some bugs, but also above all improve the image experience it provides. At least that’s what the brand promises in its release notes, with a fairly comprehensive list of various improvements and tweaks.

What we remember first is that this new update should drastically improve the photo experience on Nothing Phone (1). The clarity of shots taken with the front sensor has been significantly tweaked, but we also learned that processing times were improved for photos and videos taken in Night mode and with HDR settings.

Improvements in every way with Nothing OS 1.1.3

Nothing also advertises better color balance for photos taken with the Ultra Wide Angle module, as well as reduced noise on the main sensor, along with increased sharpness when using the zoom. And of course on the cake, no operating system is now able to warn you if your sensors are dirty so you can clean them up.

Away from the picture, Nothing OS also improves the interface dedicated to fingerprint verification on third-party applications and now offers support for the functionality adaptive battery From Google to improve performance and battery life by learning from user usage.

Side bug fixes, this new update brings with it something to solve problems stammer It was noticed on Twitter and again on the Google Play Store. We finally found out that the connection sharing issue was fixed, in the same way as the error that caused the lock screen to crash when you click on a notification.

Note that currently nothing program monitoring is impeccable, with Regular updates It carries many improvements and fixes. Let’s hope the manufacturer continues down this path, because for now it’s a great asset in Nothing Phone (1).

