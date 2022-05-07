Rumor has it that Google will soon launch Pixel Buds Pro to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro

Google plans to launch “Pixel Buds Pro” soon, a premium version of the Pixel Buds line that it hopes will rival the likes of Apple. AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.



Leaking John Prosser He said in a tweet This week, the Pixel Buds Pro were due to launch “soon” and come in four colors: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog. Although he doesn’t reveal an exact date, Prosser’s tweet is just coming out A week before Google plans to hold a Google I/O . conferenceits copy from Apple’s WWDC conference where it is expected to announce a new low-end Pixel 6 phone and Brand new Pixel watch.

In addition to the “Pro” name, rumors have not yet surfaced about the design and features that the Pixel Buds Pro will include to rival Apple’s popular AirPods Pro. The current Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, feature silicone ear tips and cost $99 compared to $249 for AirPods Pro or $179 for the latest low-end version. AirPods 3. However, the A-series headphones lack features normally attributed to a “Pro” headset, such as active noise cancellation.

In typical Google fashion, the Pixel Buds Pro are also expected to feature the Google Assistant built in with smart features, like adaptive voice that adjusts the volume based on your surroundings and touch controls. For a comparison of how Google’s previous generation Pixel Buds compare to AirPods Pro, be sure to check out Our video.