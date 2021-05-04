NHL: Zooters qualified for the Playoffs; David Perron has reached many levels

Monday, May 3, 2021. 11:01 PM

(Update : Tuesday 4 May 2021 01:27)

Conor McDavid spent a four-point night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Monday.

And thus they are the second team in the northern division which is completely Canadian to qualify for the playoffs.

Captain Oilers has two goals and two assists, but his total score of 91 points this season is a record in the National Hockey League.

Jesse Poliogarvey, Tyson Barry and Dominic Cahon have also scored for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl was a partner in two of his goal.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 of the 23 pucks that targeted him and clinched his twelfth victory of the season for Edmonton.

Nate Schmidt, GT Miller and Brooke Boozer responded to the Canucks, which suffered a fifth consecutive loss.

Braden Holtby knocked out 27 shots in a lost case.

Perun reached several goals in victory

Robert Portoso broke the tie with his first goal of the season, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3–1 victory over the Anaheim DX.

On the goal of Ryan O’Reilly scored in the empty net, David Perron reached the plateau with 600 points, including 400 with Missouri.

Byron was participating in the 900th national league match.

This season, the resident Sherbrooke player has scored 15 goals and 50 points in 50 matches.

The Blues drafted it at 27th in 2007.

Bryden Sheen scored in the power game.

Jordan Bennington saved 19 balls. Only Ryan Getslav defeated him mid-term.

John Gibson blocked 29 pucks.

Wild sank in Vegas in the third period

Jonas Brauden scored the main goal, scoring 1:06 on the clock in the third half, to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minnesota saved itself by winning its scoring three times without an answer, at 8:05.

Golden Knights 5 – Wild 6

Kevin Viala started back with a goal of 20.

Kirill Kaprizov kept trying with a goal of 24 and after 26 seconds Brauden turned the tables.

Nick Bonino provided a brace, and Wilde’s other scorer was Joel Erickson.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves. He was beaten by Jonathan Marcisault, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Alex Tuch and Mark Stone.

Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots in a losing case.

Kopitar is close to 1,000

Anzi Kopitar had one goal and one assist, defeating Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes 3-2.

Kopitar scored in the second half and set the table for Alex Yavalo ‘goal. The Slovenian is just one step away from becoming the fourth player in Kings history to score 1000 points with the team.

Trevor Moore also hit the mark of Kings. Jonathan Kwik saved 17 times before leaving the match with an upper body injury. In relief, Cal Petersen stopped 15 rounds.

Jacob Chichron scored the 17th goal this season, the pinnacle of the NHL defensive this season, with Christian Dvorak scoring his 15th goal with Coyote.

Darcy Comper surrendered three times in 25 shots to the Arizona Troup, which has lost 11 of its last 14 games.

Coyotes are five points behind the St. Louis Blues and are last in the qualifiers in the Western Division.

Avalanche 2 point from the head

Andre Burakowski scored after 41 seconds of extra time to give Colorado Avalanche a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Avalanche hit the target three times in the third inning to close the gap between the two goals. Adel Nazem Qadri the match 3 minutes and 39 minutes ago.

The Avs are now two points behind the first place the Golden Knights hold with a game in hand.

Miko Rantanin scored his 29th place this season. Valery Nishushkin and Gabriel Landskog were the top scorers in the victory.

Philip Groppower saved 23 balls.