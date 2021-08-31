Nicholas Bennett ends his games with a Canadian record

The young swimmer started the race very well by reducing his time by more than a second after the first two lengths. He looked exhausted in the second half of the race, finally completing his performance in 2:13 21/100.

In qualifying, Monday night, the British Columbian had already lowered his national flag.

Bennett scored 2:13.94 and finished fourth in the playoffs. The previous Canadian record was set in 2019.

At 17, the youngest single-choice swimmer made three finals at the Tokyo Games. The SM14 200m medley event was the fourth and final in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Britain’s Reese Dunn achieved victory and set a world record. The new Paralympic champion scored a time of 2: 08.02.

In the S10 100m butterfly, Alec Elliott also managed to book a place in the final. Fifth qualifying time record (58.59).

Alexander Elliott in the S10 100m Butterfly Final Photo: Scott Grant

Ontarian Zach Zona was making his Paralympic debut in the S8 400m freestyle. However, only the 22-year-old swimmer succeeded and scored the last qualifying time (4:49.09).

Sabrina Duchesne qualified for the final

On the women’s front, three Canadian women competed in the S7 100-meter freestyle heats. In the first wave, Sabrina Duchesne and Shelby Newkirk finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Duchesne also cut his best with a time of 1:14.95, which qualified him for the final. For his part, Newkirk bit the dust (1:19.06).

Duchesne in the final, Newkirk and Birubi do not reach it Photo: Radio Canada

In the second wave, Gatineau’s Camille Birobi clocked a time of 1:19.64, which was not enough to allow her to take part in a fourth final in the Games.

Angela Marina previously finished fifth in her sprint and 11th in the S14 200m medley. His time of 2:38.98 is not enough to allow him to take part in the second final in Tokyo.

Albertan Tammy Cunnington also missed qualifying for the SB3 50m breaststroke final. She took last place in her wave, and second last overall.

In the final preliminary competition of the day, Katrina Roxon last scored in her qualifying run in the S9 100 meter freestyle.

Elliott and Duchesne will be in the final matches scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The Rise of Maria Carolina Gomez Santiago

Brazilian swimmer Maria Carolina Gomez Santiago won her second gold medal at the Paralympic Games. Her time in Tokyo capped the athletes in the S13 50 freestyle, as well as the S12 100 freestyle.

The 36-year-old Santiago started competing in 2018. The following year, she won the World Championship title in the S12 50 and 100 Freestyle.