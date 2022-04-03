Nick Suzuki will move up to ninth in the NHL tonight

As he nears the end of his third season in the National Hockey League, one thing seems clear about Nick Suzuki: The youngster has the potential to become a frontrunner on the Pittman circuit. Suzuki is very solid both offensively and defensively and his game intelligence is impressive for a 22-year-old.

What clearly helped him in his development was that Suzuki was able to avoid injuries. In fact, since his first game in the NHL (October 3, 2019), the forward has played every game of the Canadians without missing a single one.

To give you an idea of ​​its impressive durability, Suzuki is now up to 195 games in a row (regular season only). She is the tenth longest running streak in the NHL.

Obviously, COVID-19 put an end to quite a few of these streaks (Suzuki hasn’t contracted the virus in the last two seasons of CH) and #14 is a long way from the top three, but still.

Tonight, however, Suzuki will rise in the list of these streaks, while Keith Yandel, who has played 989 games in a row, will be disqualified by the Flyers.

PHI coach Mike Yu has confirmed that Keith Yandel will not be playing tonight. The streak of consecutive games ends at 989. The Hell of a Yandle Race. – Elliot Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 2, 2022

But returning to Suzuki, the fact remains that it is an amazing feat of weapons. play the young man Much Hockey since he joined the NHL (because you also have to add 32 playoff games to his total), and you can see that he still manages to perform at a high level.

And, of course, this supports his development: the guy is able to play one game after another, which gives him a lot of experience at a young age.

In short, a noteworthy achievement for Suzuki, who will play the 196th night in a row (the regular season). I hope I’m not the end killer.

– The Panthers erased from a four-goal deficit in the third half to finally win in overtime. Gorgeous!



– Pity. He’s been in great shape since joining Rocket.

Cedric Paquette won’t be playing tonight either. He didn’t train this morning. We are not talking about a prolonged absence in his case. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 2, 2022

Another match, another great performance by Frederic Deshaux.

Last night was a normal night for Frederic Deshaux again. #TheGnome He saved 95.65% of shots, two goals conceded and a great win.

Sixth game tomorrow, back home in Kristianstad.

(tea # the love The potential client took it personally to be only HM in the POTM article.) https://t.co/fEoopyanuA – Patrick Bexel (@Zeb_Habs) April 2, 2022

Trevor Timmins was the first CH member to discover Jordan Harris. And he was very proud of his discovery, according to Grant McCaugh.

Trevor Timmins is proud of Jordan Harris’ success because he “discovered” it for Habs in the year of his draft. He often saw high school students on the recommendation of the regional scouts. He first saw Harris, though, in the fall of 2017 at Kimball Academy and was instantly smitten. – Grant Makaj 🇺🇦 (grantmccagg) April 2, 2022

