Nine children instead of seventies!

The Malian young woman who gave birth to nine children is “fine”, but her premature babies will stay in the intensive care unit for “two to three months” due to their low weight. We learned Wednesday from the private Moroccan clinic that helped her. .

Professor Youssef Alaoui, medical director of the Ain Barja clinic in Casablanca, said that this type of birth is “very rare, it is exceptional”, without being able to confirm that this was a world record.

The clinic official said that the children would be “under observation for two to three months, until they reach a mature weight.”

Multiple births by caesarean section for the nine babies – five girls and four boys weighing 500 grams to one kilogram – were announced on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Financial Health Ministry.

Halima Cissi, a 25-year-old woman from Timbuktu, thought she was expecting a 1970s based on ultrasound made in Morocco and Mali, but the doctors “were surprised that they were nine years old in the end,” M. Alaoui told AFP.

The medically verified world record dates back to 2009, when American Nadia Soliman – who has since been called “Octomum” – gave birth to eight babies at the age of 33.

Halima Cisse was taken care of in Bamako and then transferred to Morocco on 30 March to be “better follow-up” due to the risks associated with an “uncommon” pregnancy, according to a financial press release.

Mr. Al-Alawi said that she was “at the 25th week when she was admitted (…), the medical staff intervened to prolong the pregnancy with daily monitoring” up to 30 weeks.

When she was in cramps on Tuesday, a medical team of ten doctors assisted by 25 paramedics was mobilized.

Financial Health Minister Fanta Sebi praised the “professionalism” of “the medical teams from Mali and Morocco”.