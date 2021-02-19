Nintendo announces a few new features for the Switch

If rumors about the online event indicate that the Japanese giant will reveal new details about the upcoming sequel to the video game, The Legend of Zelda: A Breath of the WildInstead, Nintendo chose to keep the suspense alive.

Development is going smoothly, and we should be able to provide you with some new information this year. Iggy Onuma, producer of D. The Legend of Zelda: A Breath of the Wild

The latter also took advantage of the forum to announce the release of the popular Wii title The Legend of Zelda Sky Sword On the Switch console July 16.

New to switch

After, after Between us This winter, it’s the turn of the hit indie video game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout To first appear on Switch. The first parts can be launched in summer on console.

A space exploration simulation video game External wilderness It has been showing since 2019 on PC and Xbox One, and will also debut on console.

following Super Smash Bros. Ultimate On their part, he would see new fighting characters enter. These are Pyra and Mythra, from the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

for Animal Crossing: New HorizonsThe topic will be updated on February 25, in honor of the 35-year-old Super Mario. Mushrooms, question marks and plumbing will inhabit the city.

Other titles to come

Nintendo also unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter RiseIn addition to showing the date of March 26, 2021, for its fans to register in their calendar for the release of the game.

Next year, RPG fans (Role playing a game In English, or role-playing games) based on the release of the new Square Enix title, Project Triangle Strategy, And it’s a beta version that’s already available on the Nintendo Online Store.

Includes other titles announced for the console Mario Golf Super Rush Next June 25; The legend of mana June 24 No more heroes Third August 27 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition Next March 19.

The Nintendo Live Show ended with the announcement of the development of a third title in the Splatoon series, scheduled for 2022. The third-person shooter video game launched the second part in 2017.