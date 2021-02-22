The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be in the pipeline in the South Korean competitor

After a resounding success last year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE should qualify as a successor. It will thus join the current Galaxy S21 and can offer excellent value for money, which is one of the main criteria that users choose.

smart phone Samsung Galaxy S20 fan version It’s been available for a few months now. Mid-range model that meets expectations in terms of performance as well as design. According to Sammobile, it should be replaced later in the year with a copy Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, Or Galaxy S21 FE. The mobile phone will already be in the plans of the South Korean manufacturer and will carry the reference SM-G990B. It will be offered only in 5G version While the Galaxy S20 FE is available in 4G and 5G, and two different SIMs.

Just some details from the data sheet

For now, other details are still very weak even if the site understands that the device will start 128 or 256 GB of memory Live, depending on the chosen composition. The question will be whether the Galaxy S21 FE will allow it to expand its internal storage capacity as the others in the Galaxy S21 series do not allow it. The device must be logically animated by Android 11. It can be presented in different colors with Violet, To use the S21 series primary color, in Pink, white and silver. It could be launched during the third quarter of 2021.

An evolution of the Galaxy S20 FE?

Recall that the current Samsung Galaxy 20 FE It has a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, compatible with 8 GB of expandable RAM using a micro SD card. It works with a battery capacity of 4500 mAh. It relies on three sensors on the back including two 12MP wide angle and ultra wide angle sensors accompanied by a final 8MP lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it’s a 32MP sensor that allows you to take a selfie.