Nintendo Switch: No Pro version but V2 improved in preparation?

available for about a week, Nintendo Switch OLED Currently makes the happiness of all its buyers. That must be saidIt does not lack assets, starting with the best screen quality. However, this caused a lot of backlash when it was announced, This new console version does not introduce any new hardware And it continues to do so with the power of the original console, released in 2017. What’s even more surprising is that It’s been several months now since rumors sparked the arrival of a more powerful model, currently called the Switch Pro, which However, Nintendo continues to deny its existence. But you start to know the song: Rumors die hard.

Nintendo Switch OLED, the Japanese manufacturer’s latest addition – credit(s): Nintendo

Shortly before the release of the OLED model, Bloomberg, to whom we owe most of the information about the popular Switch Pro, repeated his statements In a new report, this time adding itEven the 4K development kit has already been made available to many studios. More than that, the journalist claimed that his sources informed him Release late 2022 / early 2023. Today this information finds echo through another source, l’insider Nate Drake, which adds a little difference. It appears that Nintendo has given up on the idea of ​​releasing a Pro version to focus on the new iteration of the device, which we can tentatively call “Switch 2”.. So we go fairly straight to a new generation.

In the video on the YouTube channel hate nite The insider confirms this This new console will already be able to render 4K via DLSS technology and that studios began receiving related development kits at the end of 2020. Various games are already in the pipeline, whether exclusives or third-party game outlets, teams are said to be targeting a release by late 2022/early 2023, as a Bloomberg report hinted. On the other hand, It seems that this future controller will not be able to offer compatibility with the current transformer Because of some developments in hardware. Nintendo has been working on different options to make this possible.

This is somewhat different from the recent bell sounds we may have had in recent months, even if The Bloomberg article has already made us understand that the creator has been forced to change his plans along the way Due to production and supply constraints associated with the pandemic. But again, it is appropriate to insist on thisThese are just rumours. And while Nate Drake has been reliable in the past, It’s best not to take any of this for granted until Nintendo announces anything on its part. For now, the Japanese company continues to deny that there is any new console coming, even if it admits that it is constantly working on new hardware.