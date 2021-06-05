No follow-up surgeries before September in Quebec

Doctors, nurses and all the nursing staff want to take a break this summer Christian Dube launched earlier this week.

claims to have game plan [pour les chirurgies] Which we will do at the end of August or the beginning of September .

It must be said that hospitals continue to discharge an average of 10-20% of surgeries in recent weeks.

According to the latest data, the Al-Awais area, one of the areas worst affected by the third wave, is still operating at less than 50% of its usual level.

However, agreements with the private sector should increase the percentage of surgeries performed during the summer.

As a spokesperson for CISSS de l’Outaouais said, First CMS [centre médical spécialisé] Starting its activities on May 6, CMS Incognito launched its own activity on June 1 (and) CMS 819, for ophthalmology […]You will probably do so on July 5th .

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

On the contrary, CISSS de Laval has been catching up for a few weeks. More than half of all surgeries are performed by the private sector.

Meanwhile, the waiting list for surgery is still close to 150,000 people and is under full review by the ministry.

Currently, there is an ongoing exercise to clear the waiting lists, that is, duplicates have been removed, cases for which surgery has already been performed, or patients for whom surgery is no longer relevant. , wrote Marie-Louise Harvey, MSSS spokeswoman.

It also allows health care teams to run tests to assess whether patients need to be reviewed or reprioritized. , she adds.

Staff cooperation will be essential, according to Minister Dube, in order to speed up the pace in the fall.

We have excellent cooperation from the Medical Professionals Association, which wants to resume surgeries, but we must also cooperate, in particular, with the nurses and then all the staff. , Confirms

FIQ President Nancy Bedard Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

At the Quebec Federation of Occupational Health (FIQ), President Nancy Bedard warns network administrators.

To resume surgeries, and catch up in September, it is important to consider available staff. as you say.

Given the serious shortage of healthcare professionals in the network, we have been very clear with the Secretary of Health and Social Services: Organizations must receive guidance that they cannot resort to overtime or compulsory overtime. To fill open shifts Mrs. Bedard adds.

FIQ has approximately 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusion workers working in health institutions throughout Quebec.

Don’t forget the crabs

For his part, CHUM specialist Denis Sollier recently wrote an opinion letter in favor of cancer patients.

A surge must be requested for the health emergency from COVID-19 to cancer, so that effective resources for diagnosis, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19 are redirected to patients with cancer, he wrote.

Friday interview by Stephan Bureau about the programme DefinitelyThis hematologist and oncologist added more.

COVID, we were able to reduce this case in about a year. On the other hand, it was done at the expense of many other things, he says, and the rest seems to be left out now. We don’t seem to want to talk again about what we didn’t do during that time and all the reinvestments that we’ll have to do القيام […] to treat cancer.

Dr. Sollier also lamented the lack of statistical data on cancer in Quebec.

Also in orthopedics, specialists call for measures to compensate for the significant delays. In orthopedics, severe functional impairment is as urgent as some cancers that do not progress rapidly , appreciates Dr. Jean-Francois Juncas, President of the Orthopedic Association of Quebec.

Although daily surgeries are outsourced to private clinics, cases requiring hospital stays continue to falter due to the lack of available beds.

According to Dr. Junkas, extending operating hours for operating rooms in hospitals should be considered. We already have big waiting lists…so in principle, we’ll never catch up. It is absolutely necessary to add working hours somewhere to allow catch up.

Young people wander the streets of Montreal. Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Claude Taliana

COVID-19 is fading away

There have been no fewer COVID-19 hospital admissions at any time in eight months. There are just over 300 patients, having peaked at 1,500 in January.

The number of healthcare workers absent for COVID-related reasons has also been steadily declining for weeks. At the beginning of June, 3,570 of them were missing, after peaking at around 8,000 on January 11.

Minister Dube should outline a surgical recovery plan by mid-June.