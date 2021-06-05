The Covid-19 epidemic continues to decline, but at a slower pace

The epidemic appears to be receding in France. at June 3 updateAnd the public health France Indicates that most of the numbers are at the bottom. The number of new cases detected has decreased every day for the past seven weeks, reaching an average of 8,700 new cases per day. Infection rate, any number Infected people For every 100,000 residents, the positivity rate also decreases.

Towards relieving pressure on hospitals?

In hospitals, the effects of reduced pollution are beginning to be felt. 2,837 people were hospitalized in intensive care, compared to 6,000 at the end of April. to me public health France, the current numbers are similar to those of mid-May 2020, at that time First deconfinement. A total of 16,146 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in France. According to figures as of Friday, June 4, there have been 81 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

An alarming situation in New Aquitaine

While these various indicators are a source of optimism, one region is an exception: Nouvelle-Aquitaine. The infection rate in this region was 71.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Over the course of two weeks, the numbers have been on the rise, and more evident in some divisions including the Pyrenees Atlantic, where the infection rate rose by 29.2 points last week.

The situation appears to have stabilized since then. “The circulation of the virus is relatively stable, but the indicators remain at a high level in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, defines ARS in a file Communication Posted on June 4th. Vigilance is still required, given the gradual tapering of measures and the risk of mitigation that may ensue, which could eventually worsen the situation.“

The ‘balcony effect’ is a priori absent

This was one of the concerns associated with the deconfinement: the increase in pollution caused by the easing of restrictions, in particular the reopening the stands. On May 19, bars and restaurants were again able to set up tables outside, while respecting a strict sanitary protocol. The next day, images of crowded places in Bordeaux, Rennes or Paris spread with gigantic festival atmospheres and raised fears of new groups forming. In fact, the stands have been quiet ever since, and more than two weeks after they reopened, it does not appear to be linked to increased pollution.

For now, epidemiologists seem most concerned about the opening of dining rooms from June 9. “The real battle will be when restaurants open indoors and when effective ventilation systems have to be put in place.Said Antoine Flaholt, Director of the Institute for Global Health at the University of Geneva LCI last May. Another factor that is of concern to the scientific community: variable if. Across the channel, it now accounts for 50% of cases, with greater transmission potential than that of the English version.

