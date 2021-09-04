No resumption of work in Queens Park before the federal election | Canada elections 2021

Originally, work was scheduled to resume on September 13, after the summer break.

The head of the Council of Government explains this decision through the uncertainty created by the federal elections.

In the current campaign, each party proposes different policies and financial commitments that will have direct consequences for items on the legislative agenda. Paul Calandra explained.

Paul Calandra stresses that the extension will not have consequences for the fight against COVID-19. Photo: The Canadian Press/Chris Young

Political scientist Peter Greve does not find this argument very convincing. Provinces have the ability to submit their own set of bills He remembers. I don’t think a change in the federal government will have such a big impact.

Instead, the concession will allow the Progressive Conservative Party of Doug Ford, elected in June 2018, to start the new session by presenting priorities and an electoral-style budget, in preparation for the upcoming June elections in Ontario.

There is clearly a rather strategic aspect to timing From this legislative session M. Graefe agreed.

Political scientist Peter Greve believes conservatives are paving the way for the Ontario elections. Photo: Radio Canada / screenshot

Prime Minister Ford has been so quiet since the election was called, he’s even limited personal announcements about the pandemic.

Mr. Calandra emphasized that the postponement of the return to the House of Representatives will not affect the government’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Opposition leader Andrea Horwath accuses Doug Ford of failing to take responsibility because Ontario is in crisis.

Andrea Horwath believes it is more important than ever for the government to show leadership.

Whether you’re a parent, student, or teacher wondering whether things are safe in September, a small business or employee struggling to survive as recovery remains fragile, or a health care worker struggling. Battles of this fourth wave, Doug Ford chose to give again, ordinary people like you The leader of the National Party said in a written statement issued shortly after the government’s announcement.

Liberal leader Stephen Del Duca also lamented the delay in action, while new infections are on the rise.

Instead of hiding, Doug Ford must get down to business and present a real vaccination certificate and a stronger plan to protect Ontarians during this fourth wave. He said in a message on Twitter.

With information from The Canadian Press and Camille Gris-Roy