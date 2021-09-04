La Presse in Venice | Applause for Denis Villeneuve

It was one of the most popular movies out of these 78NS Venice Film Festival. Presented out of competition as a world premiere, Dune – Part 1By Denis Villeneuve The big event was on Friday. with reason.

When the end of the credits rolled, the applause began. It lasted for seven minutes. Outstanding people who managed to get a seat at the screening ceremony Dune – Part 1 At Sala Grande, one of the most famous festivals, hold a standing ovation for the whole team, especially the Quebec filmmaker.

join Journalism Two hours after the end of the show, Denis Villeneuve was relieved and happy. “I wanted to show this movie to the public for a long time! There, we received a very warm welcome. I was also happy to share this moment with so many of the film’s actors – 10 of them attended! At the festival, it’s rare for so many Hollywood stars to gather around one movie. Then The welcome Timothy received [Chalamet] Zendaya. Really, I lived this day as a celebration and really couldn’t ask for more. It is a huge relief. I will sleep well tonight [vendredi] ! »

big eruption

say that Dune One of the most anticipated films of the year was an obvious understatement. At 7.15 a.m. on Friday, the river shuttle that takes festival-goers from Piazza San Marco to the Lido – which takes about 20 minutes – had to turn down passengers because there were too many. Security around the festival site has been tightened, and it is indeed necessary to allow more time to arrive on time for screening. And reporters certainly don’t want to miss out on the movie Dune Dedicated to the international press, scheduled for 8:15 a.m., an already long queue, made up of critics with prized tickets, extended to enter Sala Grande, even if capacity was cut in half.

That excitement was also felt later in the day, as the team took part in a press conference exercise. Denis Villeneuve was surrounded by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin. Joker and smiling, the Quebec filmmaker has also reiterated his unwavering loyalty to the big screen.

“Times are tough, and the safety of the public comes first,” he said in his sweetest English accent in Trois-Rivieres. “But if they feel comfortable, I encourage people to go and look Dune In the cinema. Dreamed, designed and shot with the IMAX format in mind. Watching a movie on a big screen is almost a physical experience, and we wanted to deliver the most immersive experience possible. For me, the big screen is part of the language of cinema. ”

Timothy, the star

Sharing the bond clearly with his representatives, directorfires, the film that was released at Mostra in 2010, joked with teasing the biggest difficulty it had: Timothée Chalamet’s poetry. “They have their own life!” He sped off.

More seriously, the director made it clear that he wanted to find a balance so that viewers who did not know the story of Frank Herbert’s novel, without imbibing too much information, would not lose anything from the story. So trust the language of cinema for that.

“The novel is more relevant today, because it raises the dangers that arise when you mix politics and religion. It also talks about the impact of colonialism without forgetting about the environment. This book has always been with me, but it has become more important over the years. It’s time for real changes. I still have I hope we can do it, but we must take action now. There is currently an election campaign in Canada, and no one is talking about the environment. However, our very survival is at stake!”

PHOTO DOMENICO STINELLIS, Associated Press Throughout the day, Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve showed a sincere bond.

Timothée Chalamet, answering in French to a question from our Radio Canada colleague, also expressed the respect he feels for Kyle MacLachlan — Paul Atreides’ translator in David Lynch’s 1984 version — who watched the performance two months before filming began.

“But when Dennis asks you to act in his film, in his version, you forget everything and humbly put yourself at the service of his script. That role is the honor of a lifetime for me. To be able to shoot this first part is already the fulfillment of a dream. I dream,” he added. Now to do the second!”

By the way, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya made fans fuss everywhere they went. At the festival site, we can practically know where they are just by following the sound of the screaming they made as they passed. The funny thing is that these fans were able to find a place to try and see their idols while, for health reasons, authorities closed off practically all access, just to keep spectators away.

“Today we were able to measure how much the audience loves Timothy and Zendaya, and how engaged they are. Timothy even went to meet the audience! Happy Tania Lapointe, executive producer and co-director of the director.

PHOTO JOEL C RYAN, Associated Press How many stars have accompanied Denis Villeneuve on the red carpet? There are 10 of them here: Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.

Preferred critical reception and dissenting voices

Once the ban was lifted, social media networks were flooded with opinions, most of them very favorable. WatchmanIn London, it even has a 5-star rating. However, there are a few reference media, diverse And The Hollywood Reporter In particular, they may have expressed certain reservations, while on the specialized IndieWire site, “great disappointment” was frankly mentioned. At the time of writing, the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator has attributed to Dune Critical rating 85%, with 27 reviews identified. This is still a good omen.

