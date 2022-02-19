Noah Bowman is short from the podium at the half-pipe

As in her first two Olympics, Bowman managed to reach the top five, but failed to find the podium. He finished fifth in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Strong winds blew throughout this final. Extreme weather conditions caused many mistakes by skiers, many of whom missed at least one descent.

Noah Bowman, 29, put in his best performance on his second pass. He collected 84.75 points, which is the best mark in the second round. He tried to improve his fate at the end of the competition and fell to fourth place.

« I am disappointed and frustrated with the result, but also very proud of all the work done and the effort you put in. It’s certainly unfortunate that I missed out on this platform, but I fought well. » – Quote from Skier Noah Bowman

He was sixth in the playoffs. By his own admission, the last Olympics were the most demanding of his career.

I’m one of the oldest players in the ring and constantly thinking about whether it’s time to move on. I committed to paying again and did it. I’m so proud of that He said.

For his part, Brendan McKay wanted to win a medal in Beijing as did his girlfriend Rachel Karker on Friday.

Mackay didn’t get off to the expected start and crashed on his first try. In his second round, this season’s Crystal Globe winner recovered well, but was lopsided in his last jump. He also missed picking up skis, scoring 65.4 points.

The latter seems to be the right fit for a Calgary skater. It was all a good omen before his last jump, which he just missed on touchdown to finish in ninth.

This fall will haunt me for a long time. I wish I had landed, but it wasn’t my day -This is Mackay.

Canadian Brendan McKay Photo: Getty Images / Patrick Smith

He’s clearly disappointed with that conclusion, and he still retains some positives from his first games.

It was great to be able to skate here and see Rachel on the podium on Friday. My dream to be in the games came true, even though I couldn’t do my best in skiing. I hope to be back in four years and have a good career.

Vice world champion Simon Dartois finished 10th. Having missed the second maneuver of his program twice instead of once, he finished his third run to score 63.75 points.

It was a tough day, but I’m happy. I just tried to give my best said Dartua, proud of the distance he had come to reach Beijing.

The Canadians all pointed to the unfavorable circumstances in which the final was presented.

It is a shame that we are not able to show our expertise to the fullest and present our sport as we know how to do. We did our best and tried to have fun. Congratulations to everyone who managed to complete their offspring Share Noah Bowman.

The cold made it difficult. The shoes are very tough! You can not move. As for the wind, it’s pushing us and it’s hard to get speed Simon Dartois said.

Same athletes, new platform

The three medalists at the Pyeongchang Games simply changed their places on the Half-Bayp podium in Beijing.

New Zealander Nico Porteous, third in South Korea, came to shuffle the cards. He got the highest honors with 93 points in his first round. It was his only full match in the final, but that’s all it took to beat his rivals.

Porteous, the youngest competitor at age 20, was greeted with a game of Hakka by his teammates before being adorned with the New Zealand flag and the gold medal. He was among the favorites to win, having triumphed in the 2021 World Championships as well as most recently X Games before heading to China.

In the photo of the winner, American champion David Wise only for the first time came down from the final. The judges awarded him 90.75 points.

Countryman Alex Ferreira (86.75) came in behind. Notably, he became the first athlete to score in the 1620s and 1440s at the Olympic Games.