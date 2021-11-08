North American box office | Superheroes in the movie Eternals in mind

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Los Angeles) movie eternityThe latest addition to Marvel’s cast and the work of Academy Award-winning director Chloe Chow, climbed to the top of the US box office in its first week of operation, according to provisional estimates published by specialist Exhibitor Relations on Sunday.

The feature film, which features a brigade of superheroes immune to time, sent to Earth by a superior force to protect humanity, made $71 million between Friday and Sunday, despite mixed reviews.

eternity He competes with five-star actors including actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, as well as the star of the series. game of Thrones, Richard Madden.

He also has a constellation of stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, comes in second with just $7.6 million for its third week in theaters ($83.9 million since its release).

The film tells the story of the powerful Atreides family tasked with managing a planet where “spice”, a mysterious substance necessary for space travel, is produced.

Indestructible, the latest installment in the James Bond saga with Daniel Craig, No time to dieShe held third place with $6.2 million for her fifth week of running (over 143 million in total).

stay ahead Poison: Let there be a massacre, ranked fourth with revenues of $ 4.5 million. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist with superhuman powers thanks to an alien parasite called Venom.

Animation movie Ron gone wrong, on a college student and his robot Ron, manages to steal fifth place with $3.6 million in revenue.