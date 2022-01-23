It was awe-inspiring to see the leaders of the Canadians, Jeff Molson, Jeff Gorton, and Kent Hughes, sitting at the table behind which was the massive plaque of the Bell Center, low near the height of the ice rink. It is often said, “You only have one chance to make a good impression and seduce the world when you first meet.” Kent Hughes did not miss his chance.

In the Canadian locker room, we see Vincent Dumbos. Kent Hughes, the new General Manager of Al-Kindi; Jeff Gorton, Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations; Jeff Molson, Reagan Holly, and Patrice Presboa.

France Marguerite Bellanger, Head of Sports and Entertainment at CH, and her team did a tremendous job, because the press conference took place at the ice rink.

The Canadiens jersey was handed over to the new General Manager of Habs, Kent Hughes, from the hand of Jeff Molson.

Louis Jean, host at TVA Sports, with teammate Claude Gillet, niece of the late former Canadian defender Carol Vadnais.

Kent Hughes, a supporter of the Canadian in his youth, greeted former CH defender Patrice Presbyoa, telling him, “Breiser, you have to find time to go and enjoy a meal.”

Renaud Lavoie, TVA Sports and Montrealer Eric Engels, who is tasked with covering the Canadiens with Sportsnet, have covered the process of appointing the new general manager.

Former CH captain Vincent Dumbos had a deep discussion in Molière’s language with new DG Kent Hughes in the team’s locker room.

Newcomers to the Canadians, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes, stand proudly with the Canadians jersey.

Journalists sat in the stands on Wednesday. Jean-Francois Chaumont and Jonathan Bernier, from Montreal Journalsurrounds Patrick Friullet, from RDS.